Stones pelted at shops ahead of Yogi’s rally, BJP workers booked

Police officials said that many shop owners downed their shutters for their own safety.
By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:47 AM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign rally in Coimbatore.(PTI)

Police on Wednesday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party workers for allegedly pelting stones at shops in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore ahead of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally.

In his complaint, Abdul Wahab of the Naam Tamilar Katchi alleged that the BJP rally was planned to instigate riots in the area.

“The rally was planned to cause riots so I’ve filed the case against Vanathi Srinivasan (the BJP candidate). It was prevented because the other group didn’t react,” Wahab said.

Police officials said that many shop owners downed their shutters for their own safety. “We told them to re-open it ...,” a Coimbatore police officer said requesting anonymity.

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan said, “We will defeat the riot specialists with unity.”

