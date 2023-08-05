‘Stones were stored on roofs, people went to hills and…’: Anil Vij claims ‘game plan’ behind Nuh violence

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has claimed that there was a “big game plan” behind the Nuh communal violence. Vij, however, said the Haryana government will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation into the violence that erupted between two groups during a religious procession on Monday. Vij said internet services will be restored after the situation improves.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij. (HT File Photo)

“People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, Someone must have arranged these. Bullets were being fired. From where did weapons come …? All this is part of a plan,” Vij told reporters on Friday.

“We are getting information that firing incidents were pre-planned...stones were collected on the roofs and people went to the hills and opened fire. We are collecting information and taking action against the people responsible,” the Haryana home minister claimed.

However, at a press conference on Friday, Nuh superintendent of police Narendra Singh Bijarnia said they have so far found no indication of there being a mastermind behind the clashes. Bijarnia said the investigation so far has suggested the involvement of disparate elements, which are being identified and arrested.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs.

102 FIRs registered and over 200 arrested

Vij said a total of 102 FIRs have been registered and 202 people have been arrested, while 80 are in preventive detention. "We will run bulldozers as and when required. We will investigate if there was any prior input regarding the incident… The culprits will not be spared. Whoever masterminded the violence will also pay. The rioters will be made to pay for the damage to public property," Vij added.

Vij said police were recording people's statements and scanning CCTV footage.

He also urged the journalists who have been to Nuh to cover the clashes since Monday to provide videos and feeds to the authorities to help them investigate the clashes. He made the same request to people who were part of the procession where the violence first broke out.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

