Strangulated sexagenarian’s body found in Bengal village

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:31 IST

The body of a 62-year-old woman was found in a field on Sunday in Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The woman was apparently strangulated. The body, which had been disrobed, was found near the site of an under-construction water project. The crime took place in the Shaktipur police station area.

Alleging lack of security for women in the area and negligence by the police, local residents put up a road blockade on Sunday.

Pintu Mukherjee, the officer-in-charge of Shaktipur police station, refused to comment but another officer said on condition of anonymity that three people had been detained for questioning after the family of the victim lodged a complaint of murder.

“There is no reason for anyone to kill her,” said a relative of the deceased.

Members of the victim’s family said the woman had gone to the field on Sunday afternoon. When she did not return in the evening, people went out to look for her. The body was found near the water project site.

“Four labourers, all of whom were outsiders and appointed on a temporary basis at the construction site, disappeared from the area on Monday morning,” alleged a relative of the victim.

Police said the body had been sent for autopsy and forensic tests would also be conducted.

“It will take a few days to confirm whether she was sexually assaulted as well,” said an officer at Shaktipur police station.