Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / India News / Strangulated sexagenarian’s body found in Bengal village

Strangulated sexagenarian’s body found in Bengal village

Alleging lack of security for women in the area and negligence by the police, local residents put up a road blockade on Sunday.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The crime took place in the Shaktipur police station area.
The body of a 62-year-old woman was found in a field on Sunday in Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The woman was apparently strangulated. The body, which had been disrobed, was found near the site of an under-construction water project. The crime took place in the Shaktipur police station area.

Alleging lack of security for women in the area and negligence by the police, local residents put up a road blockade on Sunday.

Pintu Mukherjee, the officer-in-charge of Shaktipur police station, refused to comment but another officer said on condition of anonymity that three people had been detained for questioning after the family of the victim lodged a complaint of murder.

“There is no reason for anyone to kill her,” said a relative of the deceased.

Members of the victim’s family said the woman had gone to the field on Sunday afternoon. When she did not return in the evening, people went out to look for her. The body was found near the water project site.

“Four labourers, all of whom were outsiders and appointed on a temporary basis at the construction site, disappeared from the area on Monday morning,” alleged a relative of the victim.

Police said the body had been sent for autopsy and forensic tests would also be conducted.

“It will take a few days to confirm whether she was sexually assaulted as well,” said an officer at Shaktipur police station.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
