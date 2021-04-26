Stricter curbs in place for 14 days in Karnataka beginning April 27

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that stricter regulations across the state for two weeks, beginning Tuesday, April 27, in an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Strict measures to control the pandemic will be taken. From tomorrow (Tuesday) night, for the next 14 day, only essential commodity shops will be open from 6am-10am,” Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru after an over two-hour meeting with his Cabinet.

The Yediyurappa government has refused to use the word ‘lockdown’ as it had earlier remarked that there would be no chance the state would relapse into such a situation but has enforced lockdown-like rules -- that include curtailing free movement of people except from 6am to 10pm everyday. Public transport will remain shut.

“Regarding control of the pandemic, the Cabinet has taken decisions after consulting with an expert committee,” Yediyurappa said.

Also Read | Oxygen shortage will force many health centres to shut: Karnataka CM to PM Modi

He added that all sectors, such as manufacturing, agriculture, construction, medical and essential goods, will continue to function except the garment factories where lakhs of people work side-by-side.

“Agriculture sector, manufacturing sector, except garments, construction, medical and essential sector will continue to operate. All DCs and tahsildars [have been instructed] to take strict measures,” Yediyurappa said.

The decision comes a day after Karnataka and its capital, Bengaluru, registered record single-day spikes with 34,804 and 20,733 new infections respectively. The positivity rate in Karnataka reached almost 20% in 24 hours on Saturday, raising concerns about the health crisis.

Bengaluru accounted for 77 of the 143 fatalities reported on Sunday.

The active cases in Karnataka stood at 262,162 of which Bengaluru accounts for 180,542, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Yediyurappa also said that the curbs could be extended if the situation does not come under control within these 14 days.

The chief minister also said that free vaccination will be provided at government hospitals for all adults from May 1.