‘Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world’: PM Modi in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the partnership between India and Japan are not just for the two countries, but also for global peace and security. PM Narendra Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.(X/Narendra Modi)

PM Modi made the remark during a joint briefing with Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo.

During the briefing, PM Modi said that strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world.

Also Read: ISRO and Japan's JAXA to collaborate for Chandrayaan-5 mission, says PM Modi

“Our discussions today were productive as well as purposeful. We agree that as the two largest economies of the world and living democracies, our partnership is essential not just for the two countries but also for global peace and security. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world,” PM Modi said in the joint briefing.

“Today, we have laid the foundation of a new and golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership. We have charted a roadmap for the next decade. In the center of our vision lie investment, innovation, economic security, environment, techology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges,” he added.

PM Modi announced that Japan would invest 10 trillion Yen in India in the next 10 years. He said that the two countries have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in defence industry and innovation.

“We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment from Japan into India over the next ten years. Special emphasis will be placed on connecting Small and Medium Enterprises and Start-ups of India and Japan,” the prime minister said.

He also announced a cooperation in high technology, focusing on semiconductors and rare earth minerals. He added that the two countries are moving forward with Digital Partnership 2.0 and an AI Cooperation Initiative.