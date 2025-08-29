ISRO and Japan's JAXA to collaborate for Chandrayaan-5 mission, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba on Friday.(AP)

“We welcome the collaboration between ISRO and JAXA for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. Our active participation has gone beyond the limits of the earth and will become a symbol of mankind's progress in space,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi announced the collaboration between the Indian and Japanese space agencies during a joint briefing after talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo.