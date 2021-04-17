Strong rooms lack security: Stalin to EC

The fight over electronic voting machines (EVM) security has started with opposition leader and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday alleging that there was total failure of security protocol of strong rooms, where the EVMs are kept and urged the election commission to take quick remedial measures.

In a letter to the election commission, Stalin said a covered vehicle was brought into three different premises during night hours -- GCT College in Coimbatore on April 13, Sri Ram Engineering College in Tiruvallur on April 14 and Loyola College in Chennai on April 15.

The strong room in Loyola stores EVMs from the city’s Kolathur constituency from where Stalin contested. Stalin said in all three instances when his party and alliance candidates questioned authorities they were told that these were mobile toilets brought in for women police.

“Every strong room is located only in reputed colleges, where adequate lavatory facilities are available. While so, it is not known as to why the so-called mobile toilets are brought inside the strong room, in utter violation of the instructions issued by the Election Commission,” Stalin wrote to chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra. “These incidents have created high suspicion over the security/protocol provided in the strong room premises and thereby the safety of the polled EVMs is in question.”

“Though the election commission constantly claims that EVMs cannot at all be hacked or tampered; the above attempts of making way to such hacking or tampering will make us disbelieve your statement. If such hacking or tampering of EVMs takes place, it will certainly demolish the structure of democracy...,” he said.

Chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo did not respond to calls and messages. Additional CEO V Rajaraman acknowledged that they have received a complaint.

Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 6 and counting will be held on May 2. EVMs have been stored across 75 strong rooms in the state.

AIADMK spokesperson C Vaigaichelvan said: “The election commission has strengthened strong rooms with a three tier-security so it is impossible for any malpractice.”