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Strong wind, dust storm hit Delhi NCR; IMD issues orange alert

According to the IMD, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and a dust storm is expected over the NCR region for the next hour.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 02:57 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad as strong winds and a dust storm hit the capital region yet again. According to the IMD, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and a dust storm is expected over the NCR region for the next hour.

Commuters make their way through a haze-filled road in Noida during a dust storm(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

In Noida, strong winds hit the city, a day after a dust storm killed over 100 people across 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, in parts of Delhi, residents also reported a dust storm in the early hours of Friday.

IMD issues orange alert

As of 2:45 AM IST, the orange alert issued by the IMD is currently active for -

  • North Delhi
  • North West Delhi
  • Central Delhi
  • West Delhi
  • South West Delhi
  • New Delhi
  • South Delhi
  • South East Delhi
  • East Delhi
  • Shahadra
  • North East Delhi
  • Gautam Buddh Nagar
  • Ghaziabad

Delhi-NCR sees intense weather changes

On Wednesday, the weather changed dramatically in the national capital with the IMD recording winds reaching up to 100 km/hr. The strong winds were accompanied by heavy rain and a hailstorm in parts of Delhi.

 
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