Strong winds in parts of Delhi-NCR bring respite from heat, IMD's orange alert for thunderstorm

Strong winds swept across parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat as dark clouds covered the capital after days of hot and humid weather.

Rain clouds hover over the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As weather conditions intensified, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a district-wise nowcast warning at 4.10 pm, warning of moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 41-61 kmph.

The nowcast remained valid until 7.10 pm for several parts of Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Muggy heat kicks Delhi's ‘feel like’ temperature to 51°C, highest this year; rainfall likely from Monday What is an orange alert? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Muggy heat kicks Delhi's ‘feel like’ temperature to 51°C, highest this year; rainfall likely from Monday What is an orange alert? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} An orange alert is the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) second-highest weather warning, issued when potentially hazardous weather is expected to cause disruptions to daily life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An orange alert is the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) second-highest weather warning, issued when potentially hazardous weather is expected to cause disruptions to daily life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It signals residents and authorities to "be prepared" for adverse conditions such as thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and strong winds that may lead to traffic disruptions, waterlogging, damage to weak structures and fallen trees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It signals residents and authorities to "be prepared" for adverse conditions such as thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and strong winds that may lead to traffic disruptions, waterlogging, damage to weak structures and fallen trees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} People are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during the alert period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during the alert period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Rain and gusty winds cool Delhi, city logs cleanest air day since October 8 IMD's forecast for Delhi and surrounding areas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Rain and gusty winds cool Delhi, city logs cleanest air day since October 8 IMD's forecast for Delhi and surrounding areas {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab from June 27 to July 2. Similar conditions are expected over West Uttar Pradesh from June 29 to July 3, East Uttar Pradesh from June 27 to 30, and across East and West Rajasthan between June 27 and July 3.

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on July 3, with fairly widespread to widespread rain likely. East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness widespread rainfall from July 1 to 3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The weather department has also predicted isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab between July 1 and 3.

Similar conditions are likely over West Uttar Pradesh from June 30 to July 3 and East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from June 27 to July 3. West Rajasthan is expected to experience gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, during the same period.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Bihar and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 27 and 28.

East Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness heatwave conditions from June 27 to 30, with severe heatwave conditions on June 27 and 28. West Uttar Pradesh is also likely to experience heatwave conditions from June 27 to 29, with severe conditions in isolated areas on June 27 and 28.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON