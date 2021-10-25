Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Struck by snowfall, Himachal's Kinnaur bans all treks, mountaineering activities
india news

Struck by snowfall, Himachal's Kinnaur bans all treks, mountaineering activities

Three out of a group of thirteen trekkers died in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh following heavy snowfall and bad weather conditions, the ITBP informed.
Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Sunday, leading to a dip in the mercury and blocked roads. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 09:10 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

The Kinnaur district administration in Himachal Pradesh on Monday banned trekking and mountaineering activities after three people out of a group of 13 died following heavy snowfall in the district.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had informed earlier today that the deceased trekkers were lying somewhere at a height of 15,000 feet. 

"Three trekkers are dead while 10 of them have been rescued. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet. ITBP team is reaching to the spot today to search the bodies," the ITBP said.

The tourists – 12 from Mumbai and one from Delhi – were going to Sangla in Kinnaur from Janglik in Shimla. They started trekking from Rohru to Burua village on October 17 but were stranded near Burua Kanda top due to heavy snowfall and bad weather conditions in the region.

The deceased, identified as Rajendra Pathak, Ashok Bhalerao and Deepak Rao, are yet to be located. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Several areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been battered with snow-covered conditions over the past week.

Last week, seven out of an 11-member trekking group died on the Harsil-Chitkul route between Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh when they were hit by an avalanche. Bodies of five trekkers have been recovered so far while two of them are still missing.

Topics
himachal pradesh snowfall
