Stuck in borewell for 52 hours, toddler in Madhya Pradesh dies

A two-and-a-half-year- old girl, who was trapped in a 300-feet borewell for 52 hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, was pulled out on Thursday but was declared dead at a hospital, officials said.

Rescue operations at Mungawali village. (ANI)

Doctors said the girl, Shrishti Kushwaha, died of suffocation, the officials added.

On Tuesday, Kushwaha was playing on a farmland in Mungawali village when she fell into the borewell. She was initially stuck at 29 feet but later slipped further to 150 feet when attempts were being made to drill a parallel hole to rescue her, officials said.

District SP Mayank Awasthi said the girl was pulled out from the borewell in an unconscious state on Thursday afternoon and was immediately rushed to Sehore district hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.

“A team of doctors conducted the post mortem and found that she died of suffocation. The body was handed over to the family in the evening,” in-charge collector and district panchayat chief executive officer Ashish Tiwari said.

Awasthy told news agency ANI: “We have registered an FIR against the farm owner and borer under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 308 (culpable homicide) and 304 (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code.”

The girl’s family demanded stern punishment against those responsible. The girl’s grandmother, Kalawati Kushwaha, said: “She fell into the borewell in front of me. We want justice and tough punishment for who left the borewell open.”

