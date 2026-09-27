‘Tortured, kicked in chest’: Family alleges gang-rape after student found dead in Guwahati

The father of a 22-year-old Gauhati University student found dead at a homestay in Guwahati on Saturday morning alleged that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered, and demanded a thorough investigation into her death.

Police, however, have not confirmed the allegation of gang rape. (File Photo)

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The student, who had gone to spend a night at a homestay on the outskirts of Guwahati with a male friend on Friday, was found dead on Saturday morning. Police arrested the man, whom they suspected to be her boyfriend.

Police said she was brought unconscious to a local health facility in the early hours of Saturday and was later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her dead.

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The woman’s family alleged that she called her mother around 2am that night and told her that she was being tortured. Her father said the call was later disconnected and her phone was switched off.

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{{^usCountry}} “She told her mother that they were torturing her, that they would kill her, and asked her to save her. She said that the boyfriend kicked her in the chest. Soon after, her phone was switched off. Later, we saw her at the hospital when she was already dead,” the father said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She told her mother that they were torturing her, that they would kill her, and asked her to save her. She said that the boyfriend kicked her in the chest. Soon after, her phone was switched off. Later, we saw her at the hospital when she was already dead,” the father said. {{/usCountry}}

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The father said there were multiple injuries on his daughter’s body and alleged that she had been subjected to severe physical assault.

“From her lips to other parts of her body and even her private parts, there were injuries. One person cannot do this. I am sure there were multiple men who raped and murdered her. We demand a proper investigation,” he said.

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He also demanded punishment for those responsible. “I carried my daughter’s body to the cremation ground. She was only 22. I want her murderers to face the same,” he said.

Guwahati West deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bolin Deori said the body was sent to GMCH for post-mortem and that the report would provide further clarity.

“As per the preliminary inquiry, this was a murder and the prime accused has been arrested. We are investigating the matter further and have detained some others for questioning,” Deori said on Sunday.

He said police found multiple injuries on the body but no blood. “We haven’t found blood on the body or the floor of the homestay when we visited. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

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According to Deori, police were alerted by a local health facility after the student was brought there unconscious and responded immediately.

Police, however, have not confirmed the allegation of gang rape. HT reached out to DCP Deori and the officer-in-charge of Azara police station for further details, but they did not respond.

The family members of the accused said she had been in a relationship with him for several months and that they were aware of it. They said she had visited their home during Eid this year and was willing to marry him.

The accused’s mother said she had spoken to the woman during that visit. She said, “I told her, ‘Maa (daughter), you are an educated girl and my son is also educated. My son is a Muslim and you are a Hindu. I hope you understand what I am trying to say.’” She added that the student was aware of her boyfriend’s religion.

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She said that on Friday evening, he received a call and left home. “When I asked him where he was going, he said nothing and left. Now we see that he has been accused of killing her,” she said, demanding justice for the deceased woman.

“If he is guilty, he should be punished. I have heard that the girl called her mother that night and told her that she was being tortured. I want justice for her.”