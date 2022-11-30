Student caned for posting teacher's pic with caption 'boring class'

A teacher in Telangana's Kamareddy district allegedly caned a student for posting a picture of her with caption “boring class” on a social media platform, police said on Wednesday. A purported video of the female teacher caning the girl student has gone viral. The girl found to be at the receiving end is a first-year intermediate student at the institute in Madnoor mandal, reported PTI.

She had reportedly clicked pictures of the teacher using a cell phone during the class last week and posted it on a social media platform, captioning it "boring" class. When the teacher was made aware of the social media post, she questioned the student who reportedly apologised. The teacher, however, beat her up along with some of her classmates inside the classroom, according to PTI report.

Another student present in the classroom captured the incident on cell phone, which then went viral on social media.

The student lodged a complaint with the police after which a case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC was registered against the teacher, reported PTI.

Investigation into the incident is underway.

