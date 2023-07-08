In Mizoram, student bodies protest ‘unfair’ recruitment drive

Student bodies of Mizoram organized a mass protest in Aizawl on Friday demanding cancellation of recent appointments of 11 posts in the Mizoram assembly secretariat, claiming that nine were close relatives(daughter, son, daughter-in- law, niece etc.) of the Speaker of the House, Lalrinliana Sailo, and the Commissioner and Secretary of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, Lalhmahruaia Zote. HT Image

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) President, Lalnunmawia Pautu said, “When we checked the appointment list of the 11 posts of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat, we realized that nine appointed candidates have close relations with the Speaker of the House and the Commissioner and Secretary. This made us believe that the recruitment process was not a fair one.”

Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Lalrinliana Sailo said, “The Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) has applied for an RTI inquiry on the appointment. I was hoping that they would wait for the reply to their RTI query; all the recruitments and appointments were conducted under The Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1995.”

The Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat on July 5, 2023 issued a press release stating that recruitment for all 11 posts was done fairly under The Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1995 (Amended).

The press release stated, “Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat, under Article 187 of the Indian Constitution has a separate Secretarial Staff, Recruitment Rules and Service Condition, and recruitments for secretarial staff posts are done accordingly. We cannot cancel the appointments as demanded by some organizations, since we will lose in the Court of Law, if the newly appointed go to court.”

The press release added that the secretariat was understaffed for a long time.

It also mentioned that an advertisement for the various posts was issued in on Mizo Aw and Dingdi newspapers (neither widely circulated ) on January 25 and 26. It also mentioned the number of candidates who appeared for the exams conducted.

Following the controversy, the chief minister invited MZP and MSU leaders to his office on Friday and asked them to submit a written complaint .

Pautu added: “We cannot accept nepotism in the recruitment and appointment of staff to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat, and we are planning another protest in front of the Assembly House on Monday. If the appointments are still not cancelled, students’ bodies shall even organize a total bandh.”

Among the apointees are Melissa Lalremruati, daughter-in-law of the speaker, Vanlalruati Sailo, daughter of Speaker, H Rebecca VL Ruatsangi, niece of the Speaker, Samuel Lalremruata Zote, son of the current Commissioner & Secretary, and Lalhmangaihzuali Khawlhring, daughter of K Lalnghakliana, a close friend of the Speaker.