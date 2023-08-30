Protests over bill that may give Gujarat govt more say in universities

Over a dozen students and teachers’ associations staged a protest near Gujarat University on Tuesday, seeking withdrawal of a proposed bill that is likely to be tabled during the monsoon session of the state assembly next month, and which may tighten the government’s control over its varsities.

The Gujarat Common University Bill, 2023 seeks to do away with all the politically elected bodies – the senate and syndicate bodies – and replace them by a board of governors and an executive council, whose members will be appointed by the state government.

Currently, of the 16 government universities in Gujarat, only eight hold senate and syndicate elections.

The bill also suggests extending the tenure of vice-chancellors from three years to five years.

Several members of various students and teachers’ associations threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the proposed legislation is not withdrawn. The associations include All India Save Education Committee, Gujarat Rajya Adhyapak Mandal, Baroda University Teachers’ Association, and Gujarat University Principals’ Association among others.

Bhavik Raja, Gujarat president for All India Democratic Students Organisation, said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has tried to introduce such a legislation twice in the past (once in 2007) but failed due to protests from students and others.

“This time too, we are united in our fight against the government for withdrawal of the bill. The bill would open the doors for heightened political interference, which could compromise the quality of education,” he said.

“Also, the teachers will turn government employees and could face punitive transfers. Once the government gains control, it could easily lease or rent university-owned land to industrialists. There is also a possibility of universities hiking fees without encountering protests,” he added.

“The very fabric of democracy is at stake. Institutions that have borne unique names like Veer Narmad hold local significance. The proposed abolition of the senate is a blow to student representation. Equally worrisome is the diminishing power of teachers in the executive council and syndicate — the entities responsible for making critical decisions,” said Manishi Jani, who led the Nav Nirman movement in 1974.

Kapil Joshi, a senate member at MS University in Vadodara, described the bill as a “disaster draft for all universities of the state”.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said: “We are deeply concerned about the erosion of democratic values in universities. The bill’s provision to remove elected senate representation threatens the very foundation of inclusive decision-making that universities have upheld. Faculty members and experts, who play a crucial role in shaping academic directions, could potentially find their voices lost.”

“For the draft bill, we had solicited suggestions and received 236 responses from stakeholders. These inputs are presently undergoing a process of scrutiny,” said a senior official of the Gujarat education department.