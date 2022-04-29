Students dies after falling off 6th floor in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old final year engineering student from Uganda died after falling from the sixth floor of the hostel campus of Gitam university at Nagadevanahally, in Doddaballapura, under Bengaluru rural police limits.

Following the incident, the students launched a protest over the death on campus.

The incident took place at 11 pm on Wednesday, when Haseena, a 24-year-old student from Uganda accidentally slipped while trying to pick up clothes that had fallen on a sheet at the edge of the building. Although she was immediately rushed to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

After her death, a rumour that she died of suicide spread on campus which led to the protests from students. A group of students vandalised the college and hostel buildings, following which police were called to the campus. “The situation is under control and we have deployed cops on campus to avoid any further escalation of the situation. We have also informed concerned authorities to transfer the remains of the students to her home country,” said a senior police officer.

