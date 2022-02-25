Students left behind in Ukraine asked to remain inside hostels, says returnee

SAHARSA: Rishabh Anand, 21, a third-year medical student who returned from Ukraine via Delhi on Thursday, has said the students left behind have been asked to remain inside hostels until the situation improves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he is concerned about his friends stranded in Ukraine, “Today [Friday] morning, I spoke to my friend Bambam Kumar, a resident of Begusarai, stuck in Dnipro, a city in Ukraine.”

Anand, a resident of Bihar’s Saharsa district who went to Ukraine in March 2019, added Kumar told him about the latest situation there.

A student at Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy, Anand said the foreigners stuck in Ukraine faced aggression of the Russian forces and suspicion of Ukraine’s army patrolling roads. “[They] have made the lives of foreigners in Ukraine difficult.” He said Ukraine’s forces were apathetic towards the sufferings of foreigners including students. “I am lucky that I could manage to book a ticket for ₹60,000 and finally landed in Delhi via Sharjah.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand said the Indian embassy was helping Indian students and hoped all those stuck would return safely. He added three students returned with him, one from Haryana and the other from West Bengal. Anand said he was particularly concerned about those stuck in Kyiv. “Anything can happen to the students in Kyiv as the city has been bombed.”