Students should be able to study medicine in India, needn’t go abroad: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that instead of going abroad for medical studies, there should be adequate facilities within the country for Indian students to pursue such courses. At PMCH inauguration in Guwahati, Amit Shah stresses India must provide medical study opportunities so students don’t have to study abroad. (PTI)

Addressing the inaugural event of the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Guwahati, Shah said, “Indian students go to countries like Russia and Ukraine, and several small nations to pursue medical studies and sometimes come back leaving their courses mid-way and treat patients here.”

“Therefore it’s very important to have adequate facilities within our country for medical studies and research infrastructure available where students can study and treat patients not just in India but across the world,” he added.

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Shah, who arrived in Guwahati on Saturday evening and took part in meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for eight projects worth ₹2,092 crore at the event on Sunday.

Besides PMCH, which was built at a cost of ₹675 crore, the Union home minister virtually inaugurated two cancer centres at Golaghat and Tinsukia, both of which were built at a cost of ₹135 crore each.

He laid the foundation stones for three super-speciality hospitals at Diphu, Jorhat and Barpeta, a ‘swasthya bhawan’ (headquarters of the health department) in Guwahati and a district hospital at Abhayapuri — all to be built at an estimated cost of ₹1,147 crore.

“It is praiseworthy that so many health-related projects have been launched and foundation stones laid for others in just one day. Assam is on its way to becoming self-reliant in health facilities so that no patient has to leave the state for treatment,” said Shah, adding that the present infrastructure of medical studies and healthcare in the state was comparable to that of several top states.