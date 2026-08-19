Vijay govt makes U-turn on order barring students from joining Left, CJP-like protests

Tamil Nadu's College Education Department has asked officials to take joint action to prevent students and youth from government arts and science colleges from joining protests organised by Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party (TNCJP). The department later withdrew the order.

Students should refrain from taking part in protests by Tamil Nadu 'cockroach' party: CM Vijay (PTI)

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The College Education Department is a state department under Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay.

As per the now-withdrawn order, officials had been asked to take “appropriate coordinated action” to prevent students and youth from joining such protests. The notice said the matter was “very urgent”.

The department referred to a government letter dated August 14 which called for coordination between the School Education, Higher Education and Police departments, as well as district administrations.

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Vijay govt withdraws order

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{{^usCountry}} Minutes later, the department withdrew the directive. Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P said the department’s earlier communication on the matter had been rolled back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minutes later, the department withdrew the directive. Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P said the department’s earlier communication on the matter had been rolled back. {{/usCountry}}

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The order was sent to the principals of all government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu.

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What is Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janta Party?

The TNCJP is a group in Tamil Nadu that has approached the Election Commission seeking registration as a regional political party. The group is reportedly led by Tamil Nadu-based lawyer C Brahma Balasubramaniam. Its members say they want to focus on issues such as social justice and the rights of workers, students and farmers in the state.

The group says it is inspired by the mainstream Cockroach Janta Party movement but is a separate organisation. The national online movement was started by Abhijeet Dipke and gained attention among young people through social media and protests.

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The cockroach became a symbol of the movement after remarks targeting protesting youth. Supporters used it to represent survival and resistance. In Tamil Nadu, the name has also been used at local protests, including demonstrations over employment and examination-related issues.