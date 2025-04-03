Studio Ghibli pics: 5 apps to generate animated photos for free | Step-by-step guide

The internet has been flooded with Studio Ghibli-style images. These images are inspired by the Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s celebrated Studio Ghibli films. Known for their soft, intricate animated details, they have been widely shared by celebrities and famous personalities. In addition to the widely-used ChatGPT, users can explore alternative platforms to achieve this effect. Below is a list of apps and platforms that can help you create Ghibli-style art, along with step-by-step guides for each. Thanks to ChatGPT's new image generator, the internet is awash with pictures imitating Studio Ghibli's whimsical style.(AFP)

Fotor's Studio Ghibli Filter

This platform offers a ‘Ghibli AI Generator’ with various styles to choose from. Users can further enhance the images using AI options.

How to use:

Visit Fotor's Studio Ghibli Filter page.

Click on "Convert Photo to Ghibli Style Now."

Upload your desired photo.

The AI will process and display the transformed image, which you can then download.

Grok AI Assistant

Grok is a free AI platform that can generate Ghibli-style images from your photos. Users can upload an image or ask the chatbot to reimagine the image in a given style.

How to use:

Open the Grok website or app.

Ensure that the active model is Grok 3.

Upload the desired image by clicking on the paperclip icon.

Enter a prompt describing the Ghibli transformation for the image.

Deep Dream Generator

This tool uses deep learning to create artistic, dream-like images. The artistic details of these images often mimic Studio Ghibli’s animation style.

How to use:

Visit the Deep Dream Generator website and create an account.

Upload an image by clicking on the upload button.

From the style options, select one that closely fits the Ghibli style.

Adjust the intensity of the filter and other parameters to achieve the desired look.

Click ‘Generate,’ and the AI will process your image in Ghibli style.

Flux

Flux AI offers free tools that convert photos into Ghibli-style art in about 30 seconds. Additionally, it provides features to edit and enhance images.

How to use:

Visit Flux’s Ghibli Art AI Studio page.

Upload your photo from your browser or by dragging and dropping.

Select the desired style strength and other settings.

Click "Generate Image" and wait for the process to complete.

Download your Ghibli-style artwork.

Craiyon (formerly DALL-E Mini)

This web-based tool requires only basic text prompts. It is user-friendly and creates images that align with the Ghibli style.

How to use:

Begin by typing a description of the scene you want to create in Ghibli style or upload an image.

Generate the image by clicking on the ‘Generate’ button.

Once the image is generated, you can download it to your device and share it with others.

These platforms can help users apply the beloved Ghibli effect to their favorite photos.

Studio Ghibli: A brief overview

Studio Ghibli, founded by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata in 1985, is one of Japan’s most influential animation studios. Known for its beautifully detailed animation and deep storytelling, Ghibli’s films have captivated audiences worldwide. Some of its most famous films include Spirited Away, which won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and Howl's Moving Castle.

The studio is renowned for its vivid, hand-drawn animation style, richly developed worlds, and strong emotional depth, often exploring themes of environmentalism, the innocence of childhood, and the complexities of human nature. Ghibli films have inspired countless artists and filmmakers and continue to have a profound impact on global animation.