Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Study: Video, text reminders help as health interventions

Study: Video, text reminders help as health interventions

ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Feb 24, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The SPRINT India trial, done under ICMR’s Indian Stroke Clinical Trial Network (INSTRuCT), a network of stroke-ready centres in India, is a one of its kind in developing countries

Mobile phone-based interventions, such as nudges via text messages, helped improve lifestyle behaviours and discipline with medicine consumption, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, which found that sending people periodic reminders seemed to help them.

HT Image

The SPRINT India trial, done under ICMR’s Indian Stroke Clinical Trial Network (INSTRuCT), a network of stroke-ready centres in India, is a one of its kind in developing countries, according to the country’s apex biomedical research organisation.

The trial’s intervention was a package composed of SMS text messages, health education videos and stroke prevention workbook for patients. The messages focused on encouraging people to control blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, improve physical activity, eat healthy diet and regularly take medicines to prevent a stroke.

“SPRINT study is the first trial in India (and perhaps globally) to try to assess the role of an mHealth intervention in secondary prevention of stroke at such a large scale. It provides hope in improving lifestyle and medical complications leveraging technology in a resource-constrained setup,” said Meenakshi Sharma, Scientist-G, non-communicable diseases division, ICMR, in a statement.

The study was done across 31 stroke centres in India.

Patients who were subjected to these nudges seemed to be more likely to give up smoking or drinking (85% compared to 78% in those who were not part of the intervention) and more likely to have their medicines regularly (93.6% compared to 89.8%).

According to ICMR, the awareness material was systematically developed in 12 different regional languages.

“The events like stroke, heart attack and death did not differ between the two groups (5.5% vs 4.9%) at one year follow up. This may be because the follow up period was too short or study centres were stroke-ready centers, which were already providing good quality of care to stroke patients. The findings of SPRINT India trial have a long-term benefit for patients who had a stroke through mobile health interventions,” said Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, professor of neurology and principal, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, who is the principal investigator of the clinical coordinating centre for the trial.

The results of the trial were published in the Lancet Global Health journal on last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP