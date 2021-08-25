Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Subdued monsoon likely over NW India at least for next 5 days
india news

Subdued monsoon likely over NW India at least for next 5 days

Isolated extremely heavy rain is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Monsoon is likely to be subdued over northwest India, central India and the west coast during the next five days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The western end of the monsoon trough is lying to the north of its normal position and the eastern end is lying along the foothills of Himalayas. The monsoon trough is very likely to run close to foothills of Himalayas by Wednesday and continue to remain there till Thursday. Due to formation of a cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoin northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday, the eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards.

Also Read | Monsoon normal for now, despite a ‘break’

Strong southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India are very likely to continue to prevail. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Friday and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region.

Isolated extremely heavy rain is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Friday. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with Isolated heavy rain over Tamil Nadu during the next five days and over Kerala and Mahe is likely till Saturday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning over east India is expected during the next three days.Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest, central India and the west coast during the next five days.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rakshabandhan week saw surge in air traffic at Mumbai airport

Central GST Commissionerate detects multi-crore tax evasion

Video showing minister ordering for Rane’s arrest goes viral, BJP seeks action

Covid in children mostly mild, but good to be prepared: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP