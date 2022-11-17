Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Subdued rainfall activity likely in Peninsular India

Subdued rainfall activity likely in Peninsular India

india news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 09:48 AM IST

On Wednesday, IMD said a cyclonic circulation was over the south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extended up to the middle tropospheric levels

Squally weather was expected in Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast until Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Subdued rainfall activity was likely in Peninsular India over four days and was then expected to increase thereafter as a low-pressure area was due to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea by Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

On Wednesday, IMD said a cyclonic circulation was over the south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extended up to the middle tropospheric levels. This was likely to trigger rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar islands and some parts of south India. IMD said the low-pressure area was likely to form under its influence.

“It [low-pressure area] is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal around [Thursday],” IMD said.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) was also expected in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Southwest Bay of Bengal, and adjoining Sri Lanka coast until Saturday. IMD advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP