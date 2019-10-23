Subhash Chopra appointed Delhi Congress president, Kirti Azad campaign committee head

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:25 IST

Filling the void in the Delhi Congress unit, the party on Wednesday appointed Subhash Chopra as its Delhi president. It also named Kirti Azad as the party campaign committee chairman for the polls set to take place early next year.

A three-time MLA from Kalkaji, Chopra is also a former Delhi Congress chief. He was also a speaker of the Delhi assembly. He was first elected in 1998 from Kalkaji.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:12 IST