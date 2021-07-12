Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Submitted all documents to WHO for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin as of July 9': Bharat Biotech
india news

'Submitted all documents to WHO for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin as of July 9': Bharat Biotech

In a statement uploaded on the vaccine maker's Twitter account, managing director Dr Krishna Ella said he expects to receive emergency use listing from WHO 'at the earliest.'
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the firm behind India's only home-made shot against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said on Monday it has submitted all documents required for emergency use listing (EUL) of the vaccine, Covaxin, to the World Health Organization (WHO) as of July 9.

"All documents required for EUL of Covaxin has been submitted to WHO as of July 9th. The review process has now commenced with the expectation that we will receive EUL from WHO at the earliest," Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, said in a statement which was shared through the vaccine maker's Twitter account.

The statement comes a day after Suchitra Ella, Bharat Biotech's co-founder and joint managing director, said approval from the world health body is not expected to be a "long-drawn process."

According to the WHO site, the health body will go through Covaxin's data, and publish an anticipated date by when the approval is likely to come. The pre-submission meeting between the two sides took place in June in Singapore.

Developed in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Covaxin was found to be nearly 78% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 cases.

