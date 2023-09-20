'Success has many fathers': Smriti Irani's swipe at Sonia Gandhi on women's bill

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi without naming her as Irani criticised everyone now taking credit for the women's reservation bill. Participating in the debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani said, "They say success has many fathers and failure has none. So when the bill came, some people called it 'our bill', some people said they wrote letters on it, some people said they set the entire constitutional framework. Today a respectable women leader gave her speech in the Lok Sabha." "I want to thank her for clarifying two things. We are always told that one special family is to be credited for the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution. But today she clarified in Parliament that this work was done by PV Narasimha Rao on whose death his body was not allowed in the party headquarters," Smriti Irani said.

“She (Sonia Gandhi) also asked why the bill would not be implemented now. We all know that they have the habit of mutilating the Constitution. But for us, it's sacred. Do the opposition leaders want us to flout the Constitution?” Smriti Irani said.

“Then there is this allegation that why no reservations for Muslims and OBCs? They probably don't know that a religion-based quota is not permitted by the Constitution. The opposition is trying to mislead the country,” Smriti Irani said.

What Sonia Gandhi said on women's reservation bill

"Rajiv Gandhi's dream is only half fulfilled. It will be fulfilled with the passage of this bill. The Congress supports this bill. We will be happy with the passage of this bill but we also have a concern. I want to ask a question. For the last 13 years, Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities, and now they are being asked to wait for a few more years -- two years, four years, six years, eight years," Sonia Gandhi said.

