'Such a frivolous...': Pawan Khera's dig at Azad over Gandhis' foreign visits

Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad over a television interview following his exit from the party where he seemed to have mocked Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips. "He goes to where he has gone now... when he becomes invisible. Everyone knows. Why are you asking me," Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the interview after he was asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits. The Gandhi family left for Italy on August 23 to visit Sonia Gandhi's ailing mother Paola Maino who passed away on August 27. Her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits have always remained a subject of debate and criticism. But Ghulam Nabi Azad referring to it so 'lightly' at a time when Sonia Gandhi's mother passed away came under fire from the Congress leaders. Sharing the video of Ghulam Nabi Azad's comment, Pawan Khera wrote, "It is a matter of shame that such a frivolous man was considered a leader." Congress national convenor Saral Patel said Ghulam Nabi Azad 'made fun' of Rahul Gandhi 'for attending to his grandmother who was on her deathbed'. "Everybody knows where Rahul Gandhi goes. He does not visit Nagpur stealthily to give attendance," Patel wrote.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit with a letter bomb where the veteran blamed Rahul Gandhi for the present condition of the party created a ripple though the Congress has shrugged the issue off. The Congress unit of Jammu and Kashmir has seen a spate of resignations in support of the Ghulam nabi Azad camp. A senior Congress leader said the resignations won't have a significant impact as many leaders who never got an opportunity when Azad was there will be returning to the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad will address a rally in Jammu, his first after quitting the Congress, on September 4, the day Rahul Gandhi will also begin Congress's 'Mehngai par Hall Bol' event at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

