'Such audacity': Cong hits out at BJP over China meet as Beijing lays claims to Shaksgam Valley
Supriya Shrinate questioned the optics of the BJP engaging with the CCP, pointing out the “encroachment” and border issues.
A new political row has erupted over China’s claims on the Indian territory of the Shaksgam Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, with the Congress hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “holding meetings” with the Chinese Communist Party.
Several years ago, it was the BJP that accused the Congress of “undermining national security” by signing a MoU with the CCP. Now, as Beijing reportedly lays claims to the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, the tables seem to have turned. It's the Congress that has accused the BJP of sending mixed signals to China over reports of the neighbouring country’s construction activity in the territory.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP following a meeting between senior party leaders and a delegation of the Chinese Communist Party in New Delhi. Raising concerns over national security, she alleged that China was asserting territorial claims while political engagement continued in the capital.
“China has claimed the Shaksgam Valley of Jammu and Kashmir as its own territory. For the past several days, construction has been underway in the name of CPEC. After Ladakh, how has China managed to intrude all the way here now?” Shrinate wrote on X.
“How is China showing such audacity? And meanwhile, BJP leaders are holding meetings with China’s Communist Party,” Shrinate added.
In another post, Shrinate questioned the optics of the BJP engaging with the CCP, pointing out the “encroachment” and border issues.
“This photo is of the BJP office. A meeting is taking place between BJP leaders and leaders of China’s Communist Party. China supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Our brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan. China is sitting there after encroaching in Ladakh. It is settling villages in Arunachal Pradesh. And here, hugs are being exchanged,” she said.
The Congress leader asked why nobody was asking the BJP about their meeting with the CCP delegation, calling it “treason against the country”.
India's objection
Earlier on Friday, India had opposed China’s infrastructure development projects in the Shaksgam Valley, stating that it has the right to take measures to safeguard its interests, as the region is Indian territory.
“Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement signed in 1963,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.
“We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid. We also do not recognise the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through Indian territory that is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan,” he said.
Jaiswal was responding to a question about infrastructure development by China in the Shaksgam Tract, which includes the Shaksgam Valley, an area of 5,200 sq km located north of the Karakoram watershed that has been illegally occupied by China since 1963.
The region was earlier occupied by Pakistan since 1947 before Islamabad illegally ceded it to Beijing. Shaksgam Valley is claimed by India as part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP defends CCP meeting
The BJP defended its engagement with the Chinese Communist Party, with the party in charge of the Foreign Affairs Department, Vijay Chauthaiwale, describing it as an intra-party dialogue.
“A delegation of the Communist Party of China under the leadership of HE Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee, visited the BJP head office today,” Chauthaiwale said in a post on X.
He added that discussions were held on advancing inter-party communication between the BJP and the CPC.
“Chinese Ambassador to India HE Xu Feihong also joined the delegation.”
When it was the other way
The controversy has revived memories of an earlier political clash over India-China ties. In 2020, BJP national president JP Nadda had accused the Congress of compromising national interest by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese Communist Party in 2008.
“First, Congress signs an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. Then Congress surrenders land to China. During the Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to the Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise the armed forces,” Nadda had said at the time.