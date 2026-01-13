'Such audacity': Cong hits out at BJP over China meet as Beijing lays claims to Shaksgam Valley

A new political row has erupted over China’s claims on the Indian territory of the Shaksgam Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, with the Congress hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “holding meetings” with the Chinese Communist Party. Congress questioned the optics of the BJP engaging with the CCP, pointing out the “encroachment” and border issues. (X/ Supriya Shrinate) Several years ago, it was the BJP that accused the Congress of “undermining national security” by signing a MoU with the CCP. Now, as Beijing reportedly lays claims to the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, the tables seem to have turned. It's the Congress that has accused the BJP of sending mixed signals to China over reports of the neighbouring country’s construction activity in the territory. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP following a meeting between senior party leaders and a delegation of the Chinese Communist Party in New Delhi. Raising concerns over national security, she alleged that China was asserting territorial claims while political engagement continued in the capital. “China has claimed the Shaksgam Valley of Jammu and Kashmir as its own territory. For the past several days, construction has been underway in the name of CPEC. After Ladakh, how has China managed to intrude all the way here now?” Shrinate wrote on X.

“How is China showing such audacity? And meanwhile, BJP leaders are holding meetings with China’s Communist Party,” Shrinate added. In another post, Shrinate questioned the optics of the BJP engaging with the CCP, pointing out the “encroachment” and border issues. “This photo is of the BJP office. A meeting is taking place between BJP leaders and leaders of China’s Communist Party. China supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Our brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan. China is sitting there after encroaching in Ladakh. It is settling villages in Arunachal Pradesh. And here, hugs are being exchanged,” she said.