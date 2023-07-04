Sudha Mahindra, wife of industrialist Keshub Mahindra, passes away months after his demise

Sudha Mahindra, the wife of industrialist Keshub Mahindra, passed away on Monday, with her demise coming less than three months after her husband breathed his last at the age of 99.

Keshub and Sudha Mahindra (Image courtesy: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Keshub's nephew and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the news of Sudha Mahindra's demise.

“My gratitude to all of you who have conveyed your condolences on the passing, early this morning, of my Aunt Sudha. She is in a far better place now and I'm sure she is happy to be reunited with my late Uncle Keshub. I also know that she would be happy to have made her transition on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima. I will always remember her for how she nurtured and protected her family and bore every loss with courage and compassion,” the billionaire, 68, said in his tweet.

Anand Mahindra's tweet.

Actively involved in charitable activities, Sudha Mahindra worked with various organisations to promote healthcare in the country. The departed couple are survived by their daughters Uma, Leena and Yuchika, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Born on October 9, 1923, in Shimla, Keshub Mahindra passed away on April 12 in Mumbai. Just days before his death, he had re-entered the annual Forbes billionaire list, featuring on its 2023 edition with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion (approx. ₹9834 crore).

