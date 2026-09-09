Sudhanshu, operator of Delhi PG that collapsed, arrested after 7 killed in tragedy

Days after a building collapse killed seven in Delhi, police have arrested the one of the operators of the boys paying guest (PG) accommodation being run in Satya Niketan area of the national capital.

The site of the building collapse at Satya Niketan. (HT_PRINT)

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The five-floor building was being operated by two business partners who had taken the property on lease in August 2025. One of the operators, identified as Sudhanshu, was apprehended on Wednesday morning. The other is still on the run.

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Earlier, police apprehended labour contractor Sanoj who was allegedly supervising the “repair” work in the basement of the building, which allegedly resulted in the collapse.

Deep Dive What led to the collapse of the PG accommodation in Satya Niketan? The collapse was allegedly caused by ongoing 'repair' work in the basement of the building, which had been accumulating waste during the rainy season for several days. Why were the PG operators and building owners arrested after the Satya Niketan tragedy? The PG operators and the building owners were arrested due to their alleged negligence and involvement in the unsafe conditions that led to the building collapse, resulting in the deaths of seven people. How is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi addressing the safety of PG accommodations after the Satya Niketan incident? The MCD has initiated a survey to identify dilapidated PG accommodations and has already found 52 buildings in poor condition, advising them to carry out necessary repairs.

As many as seven people, including five students, lost their lives on Sunday afternoon as the building came crumbling to the ground.

“The basement floor was being repaired as the waste was getting accumulated during the rainy season for the past 8-10 days. The ground floor was being repaired for extension for commercial purposes,” said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Amit Goel.

Satya Niketan PG owners in judicial custody

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi Police arrested the owners, 81-year-old Hariram Bansal, his 75-year-old wife Urmila Gupta, and 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta, from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Monday. Bansal and his wife were sent to 14-day judicial custody. His son, whom police said administered the building, was sent to two-day police custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Police arrested the owners, 81-year-old Hariram Bansal, his 75-year-old wife Urmila Gupta, and 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta, from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Monday. Bansal and his wife were sent to 14-day judicial custody. His son, whom police said administered the building, was sent to two-day police custody. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, Mahesh allegedly shared the rent agreement made between his mother, the building owner, and two PG operators, identified as Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu, both originally from Uttar Pradesh.