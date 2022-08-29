Suicide deaths in India have grown across age groups

In sum, economic and family problems, mental illness, even drug problems seem to have worsened on account of the pandemic, although for different age groups. While less pressure on examinations has helped, the uncertainty around what it will mean in the long-term has not. If suicide deaths are to be brought down, these factors have to be kept in mind.

Illnesses are the biggest reason for suicide deaths among those over the age of 60 years, with family problems coming in second. Suicides from family problems, however, increased at a faster pace for this group in both 2020 and 2021. This does not mean that illnesses contributed less than earlier. The share of illnesses as a cause in suicide deaths for this age group was 39.7% in 2019, decreased marginally to 39% in 2020, and increased again to 40.3% in 2021.

Illnesses are the biggest reason for suicide deaths among those over the age of 60 years, with family problems coming in second. Suicides from family problems, however, increased at a faster pace for this group in both 2020 and 2021. This does not mean that illnesses contributed less than earlier. The share of illnesses as a cause in suicide deaths for this age group was 39.7% in 2019, decreased marginally to 39% in 2020, and increased again to 40.3% in 2021.

In the working age group (18-60 years), unemployment, drug abuse, and illness (around half of these are mental illnesses) showed the biggest increase as causes of suicide deaths in 2020. In 2021, suicide deaths due to bankruptcy and indebtedness increased at the fastest rate for this age group and deaths due to unemployment decreased. This trend should not be surprising because unemployment rates have improved after the lockdown imposed in 2020, although the quality of jobs continues to be bad. Trends in suicide deaths due to drug abuse and illnesses are also worrying. These are the only two big causes that have grown at a faster pace than the overall growth rate of suicide deaths for the age group.

Family problems, failing exams, and love affairs were the biggest causes of suicide deaths for those under the age of 18 years in 2019. Family problems became even bigger (35% of total) for this age group during lockdown-affected 2020. Although there were fewer deaths due to this cause in 2021 (the reason why suicide deaths for this age group decreased in 2021), they were still significant. The good news for this age group is that failure in examination has continued to shrink as a cause of deaths.

For women, the second-largest reason for suicide deaths, illnesses, increased in both 2020 and 2021. The biggest reason, family problems, increased in 2020, but decreased in 2021. The pandemic, however, does not seem to have created any additional marital problems for women. Suicide deaths related to this cause decreased by 1.4% and 2% in 2020 and 2021.

Among men, unemployment and bankruptcy-related suicide deaths increased the fastest in 2020 and 2021, although they still account for less than 8% of all suicide deaths among men. Suicide deaths related to family problems, illnesses, and drug abuse – the three biggest reasons among men – increased in both 2020 and 2021 and have been the driver of the overall trend for men and, by extension, of suicide deaths overall.

Family problems and illness is the biggest cause of suicide deaths among both men and women. Beyond this, the causes that lead to deaths among the two genders vary. For example, marital discord account for around 10% of suicide deaths among women, but only around 3% for men. The causes that have contributed to a higher number of suicide deaths since the pandemic are also not exactly the same for the two genders.

Suicide deaths among men have grown at a faster pace than among women since the pandemic; suicide deaths among men already accounted for 70% of all suicides. They have also increased sharply among young people (those under the age of 18 years), and those over the age of 60 years in 2020, although both groups have typically accounted for a fewer number of suicide deaths. While the deaths among the under-18 years age group in 2021 were lower than in 2020, they were still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Suicide deaths per million population were at their highest level in India in 2021, data released last week by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed, continuing a disturbing trend also evident in 2020. The numbers suggest that the continuing impact of the pandemic might have taken a toll on mental health. A deeper analysis shows that such deaths have largely grown across age groups, but not necessarily for the same reasons. Here are three charts that show this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suicide deaths per million population were at their highest level in India in 2021, data released last week by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed, continuing a disturbing trend also evident in 2020. The numbers suggest that the continuing impact of the pandemic might have taken a toll on mental health. A deeper analysis shows that such deaths have largely grown across age groups, but not necessarily for the same reasons. Here are three charts that show this.

Suicide deaths growing faster among men, senior citizens, and young people

Suicide deaths among men have grown at a faster pace than among women since the pandemic; suicide deaths among men already accounted for 70% of all suicides. They have also increased sharply among young people (those under the age of 18 years), and those over the age of 60 years in 2020, although both groups have typically accounted for a fewer number of suicide deaths. While the deaths among the under-18 years age group in 2021 were lower than in 2020, they were still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unemployment, bankruptcy-related suicide deaths increased fastest for men

Family problems and illness is the biggest cause of suicide deaths among both men and women. Beyond this, the causes that lead to deaths among the two genders vary. For example, marital discord account for around 10% of suicide deaths among women, but only around 3% for men. The causes that have contributed to a higher number of suicide deaths since the pandemic are also not exactly the same for the two genders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among men, unemployment and bankruptcy-related suicide deaths increased the fastest in 2020 and 2021, although they still account for less than 8% of all suicide deaths among men. Suicide deaths related to family problems, illnesses, and drug abuse – the three biggest reasons among men – increased in both 2020 and 2021 and have been the driver of the overall trend for men and, by extension, of suicide deaths overall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For women, the second-largest reason for suicide deaths, illnesses, increased in both 2020 and 2021. The biggest reason, family problems, increased in 2020, but decreased in 2021. The pandemic, however, does not seem to have created any additional marital problems for women. Suicide deaths related to this cause decreased by 1.4% and 2% in 2020 and 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Family problems seem to have caused a surge in suicides among the young

Family problems, failing exams, and love affairs were the biggest causes of suicide deaths for those under the age of 18 years in 2019. Family problems became even bigger (35% of total) for this age group during lockdown-affected 2020. Although there were fewer deaths due to this cause in 2021 (the reason why suicide deaths for this age group decreased in 2021), they were still significant. The good news for this age group is that failure in examination has continued to shrink as a cause of deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the working age group (18-60 years), unemployment, drug abuse, and illness (around half of these are mental illnesses) showed the biggest increase as causes of suicide deaths in 2020. In 2021, suicide deaths due to bankruptcy and indebtedness increased at the fastest rate for this age group and deaths due to unemployment decreased. This trend should not be surprising because unemployment rates have improved after the lockdown imposed in 2020, although the quality of jobs continues to be bad. Trends in suicide deaths due to drug abuse and illnesses are also worrying. These are the only two big causes that have grown at a faster pace than the overall growth rate of suicide deaths for the age group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Illnesses are the biggest reason for suicide deaths among those over the age of 60 years, with family problems coming in second. Suicides from family problems, however, increased at a faster pace for this group in both 2020 and 2021. This does not mean that illnesses contributed less than earlier. The share of illnesses as a cause in suicide deaths for this age group was 39.7% in 2019, decreased marginally to 39% in 2020, and increased again to 40.3% in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Illnesses are the biggest reason for suicide deaths among those over the age of 60 years, with family problems coming in second. Suicides from family problems, however, increased at a faster pace for this group in both 2020 and 2021. This does not mean that illnesses contributed less than earlier. The share of illnesses as a cause in suicide deaths for this age group was 39.7% in 2019, decreased marginally to 39% in 2020, and increased again to 40.3% in 2021.

In sum, economic and family problems, mental illness, even drug problems seem to have worsened on account of the pandemic, although for different age groups. While less pressure on examinations has helped, the uncertainty around what it will mean in the long-term has not. If suicide deaths are to be brought down, these factors have to be kept in mind.