Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case: Delhi Court directs ED to file FSL report in a week

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to collect and file the FSL report in a 200 crore money laundering case. Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez are accused in the matter.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar ((ANI))

Special Judge Shailendra Malik directed the ED to collect the report.

"One week time has been granted so that the date for argument on charge can be fixed," the judge said.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) assured the court that the FSL will be collected within the given time.

The court listed the matter on May 15 for further hearing.

The court also granted time to the counsels for some of the accused to inspect the judicial file which submitted that some of the documents have not been supplied.

Other counsels submitted that all the documents along with the charge sheet have been supplied.

Some of the counsels said that ED has not supplied the un-relied documents.

The special public prosecutor for ED submitted that there was not any direction in this regard.

The court said that the direction has already been given. There is no need to give any specific direction in view of the latest ruling of the Supreme Court. The agency is duty-bound to furnish the list of un-relied documents of the case.

The court on April 18 took cognizance of a supplementary complaint (charge sheet) filed against three Tihar jail officials Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora, and Dharam Singh Meena.

The court had asked the ED what stage of the investigation was and when would it be completed as it has been going on for the last four years.

The court also said that the accused are in jail and asked what is the status of the investigation regarding them. They are saying the trial is being delayed.

The accused persons were arrested in February 2023. ED has filed the supplementary charge sheet after an investigation against them. These accused persons are in judicial custody.

The allegations of the agency are that the arrested jail officials are involved in the offence of money laundering.

In this case, Sukesh Chandrasekar is the main accused. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also an accused. There are other accused in the matter. Jacqueline Fernandez is on bail in the matter.

This case is based upon a case registered by Delhi Police against Sukesh and the other accused. Thereafter, ED registered a complaint against the accused persons for alleged money laundering.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case.