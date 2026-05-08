Summer break in Delhi govt schools from May 11; special classes for board students till May 23

The remedial classes will be conducted from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, while teachers will remain on duty from 7:20 am to 11 am. Each class period will last for one hour. In double-shift schools, the classes will be held in separate wings.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, the special classes will be organised depending on the availability of teaching staff and school infrastructure. The initiative is aimed at providing additional academic support to students, especially those requiring extra attention.

The Delhi government has announced summer vacation for all government schools from May 11 to June 30. Remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10 and 12 will continue from May 11 to May 23 to help improve learning outcomes and strengthen conceptual understanding.

For Classes 9 and 10, schools have been directed to focus mainly on Science and Mathematics. Heads of schools, though, may include other subjects based on academic performance, result analysis and teacher availability. For Class 12 students, subjects for remedial teaching will be decided by the respective schools according to students’ needs.

Guidelines for remedial classes The circular says that schools must ensure special attention for academically weak students and inform parents and students about the schedule through available communication channels. Wearing school uniform during remedial classes has been made mandatory, and attendance will be marked online.

Schools have also been instructed to obtain parental consent before students attend the classes. Library facilities will remain open during the vacation period for self-study and book issuance.

The Directorate has directed Heads of Schools to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and other basic amenities on campus. Guest and contractual teachers may also be engaged if regular teachers are unavailable.

Regular teachers assigned duties during the summer vacation will be granted earned leave in lieu of the period, as per CCS Leave Rules, while guest teachers will be paid according to existing norms.

Deputy Directors of Education at district and zonal levels have been asked to monitor the implementation of the remedial programme and conduct daily visits to at least two schools where the classes are being held.