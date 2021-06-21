Summer Solstice 2021, longest day of year, coincides with International Yoga Day

On June 21, 2021, the Northern hemisphere will experience its longest day of the year, known as summer solstice, or the first day of summer. The day also brings in the shortest night.

The word "solstice" originated from Latin word "sol" which means sun and "sistere" which means stationary or stand still. The summer solstice occurs between June 20 and 22 every year.

Summer Solstice is also referred to as Midsummer, First Day of Summer, June solstice (in the Northern Hemisphere) and the longest day of the year. This phenomenon occurs twice a year, once in the Northern Hemisphere (between June 20-22, depending on the year and time zone) and once in the Southern Hemisphere (between Dec 20-23).

This year, the day is coinciding with International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated virtually due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

On the occasion, Union petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he hopes the rising sun would lead to disease-free earth.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said that sun worship has been an intrinsic part of sacred traditions throughout history and many cultures across the world and the summer solstice is an auspicious time to revere the sun, align the body and mind with positive energy and embrace nature.

"Summer Solstice is an auspicious time to revere the Sun, align the body & mind with positive energy and embrace the nature. Sun worship has been an intrinsic part of sacred traditions throughout history and many cultures across the world," he tweeted.

The minister also called for taking pride in the cross-cultural, universal and holistic appeal of yoga and hoped that yoga guides people to immunity and unity.

Last year, the day witnessed an annular solar eclipse, which was visible in many parts of the world including India. The ‘ring of fire’ was visible to people in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.