Sundar Pichai meets PM Narendra Modi in France, discusses 'India’s digital transformation’

Attending the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, Google’s Indian-origin chief executive officer Sundar Pichai discussed “incredible opportunities” AI can bring to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai in France on Tuesday during AI Action Summit.(X/@sundarpichai)

Sundar Pichai also discussed how Google and India can work together on the country’s “digital transformation”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday Pichai shared a glimpse of his meeting with Modi with the caption, “Delighted to meet with PM @narendramodi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India’s digital transformation.”

PM Modi’s AI Action Summit address

The meeting comes as PM Narendra Modi landed in France on Tuesday to co-chair the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. He addressed the summit and pitched for a global framework for AI. He also said that collective global efforts alone can create governance and standards for AI that address risks and build trust while simultaneously promoting innovation.

He also said that there's a need to “skill and re-skill” people to make them ready for an AI-driven future. “Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," he said.

Emphasizing that it is humans who will hold the key to their collective future despite AI advancements, Modi said, “We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans.”

US’ newly-elected Vice President JD Vance, who was in attendance at the summit agreed with this notion. “AI, I really believe, will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings, it will never replace human beings,” he said.

PM Modi’s India-France CEOs Forum address

While in France, Modi also addressed a forum of Indian and French CEOs on Tuesday, saying that the forum has a crucial role in strengthening economic ties and "fostering" innovation.

Calling the forum “more than just a business event”, Modi said, “It's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France.”

Modi also invited investments to India, saying, “I tell all of you that this is the time to come to India, this is the right time. The progress of all sectors is linked to the progress of India. An example of this was seen in the aviation sector. When Indian companies have placed big orders for aircraft. Now when we are going to open 120 new airports, you can imagine the future possibilities.”

Modi will now travel to the United States for two-days, will meet the newly-elected President Donald and discuss how to further strengthen the India-US ties.