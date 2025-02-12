‘India’s scale, France's finesse will lead to global transformation': PM Modi's invitation to investors at CEOs Forum

Prime minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech on Tuesday during the closing session of the India-France CEOs Forum, calling for increased collaboration between the two countries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) delivers a speech next to French President Emmanuel Macron during the closing session of the Franco-Indian Economic Forum at the Quai d'Orsay following the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris, on February 11, 2025. (Photo by Abdul Saboor / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

In his speech, prime minister Modi emphasised that with India's scale and France's finesse, the two nations could bring about a global transformation. He also welcomed the CEO Forum's report and hailed their mantra of “innovate, collaborate and elevate” which was in line with his vision for an India-France partnership.

During the forum, Modi also said, “I tell all of you that this is the time to come to India, this is the right time. The progress of all sectors is linked to the progress of India. An example of this was seen in the aviation sector. When Indian companies have placed big orders for aircraft. Now when we are going to open 120 new airports, you can yourself imagine the future possibilities.”

Viksit Bharat by 2047

The prime minister also pointed out that to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the country was moving towards progress in several new fields such as AI, space technology and more.

“We're touching new highs in the space technology sector. In India, this sector has been opened up for FDI. We're swiftly transforming India into a global biotech powerhouse. Infrastructural development is a priority for us and we're spending nearly $114 billion annually,” the PM highlighted.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi also praised the forum for its role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation.

He said, “It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment and ensures a better future for the coming generations.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also co-chaired his first AI Action Summit with France's President Emmanuel Macron. During his inagural address at the summit, PM Modi called for “trust and transparency” in AI systems and noted their potential to improve healthcare, education, agriculture and other sectors in transformative ways.