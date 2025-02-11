PM Modi touches upon 'job loss' fear, re-skilling, deepfakes at AI Summit in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for investment in skilling and re-skilling people for an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the audience at the Grand Palais during the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris.(AP)

Addressing the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, the prime minister said,"Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future."

PM Modi is co-chairing the AI Action Summit with French president Emmanuel Macron.

“We must develop open source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data centres free from biases, we must democratize technology and create people centre applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes,” PM Modi said.

“We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful. Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future,” the prime minister added.

“AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep interdependence across borders. Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that upload our shared values, address risks, and build trust,” Modi added.

‘Governance about ensuring access to all’: PM Modi

Prime Minister assrted that governance is about ensuring access to everyone, especially in the Global South.

“It is where the capabilities are most lacking be it power, talent, or data for the financial resources. AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data sets free from biases,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.

