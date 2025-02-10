PM Modi in France Live: Indian diaspora greets PM Modi upon arrival in France
PM Modi in France Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Monday for a two-day visit. He will co-chair an AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and also hold bilateral talks to strengthen the strategic partnership with France. From Paris, Modi will travel to the US on the second leg of his two-nation tour....Read More
PM Modi in France | Key highlights
- Modi will attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace in honour of visiting Heads of Government and State.
- The dinner is also likely to be attended by tech CEOs and several other distinguished invitees to the summit.
- On Tuesday, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President Macron. The event assumes significance in the wake of tech disruption by China's DeepSeek. IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India plans to develop a domestic AI model.
- Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.
- On Wednesday, Modi will visit Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I.
- Modi and Macron will also visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a high-science project.
PM Modi in France Live: PM received by France's Armed Forces Minister
PM Modi in France Live: “PM @narendramodi arrived in Paris to a special welcome. Warmly received by Minister of the Armed Forces @SebLecornu of France at the airport,” tweets Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson.
PM Modi in France Live: Indian diaspora shares excitement on Modi's visit
PM Modi in France Live: After welcoming PM Modi at a hotel in Paris, a member of the indian community, says, "It is such a good moment that PM Modi has come here for the AI summit. With every visit of PM Modi, we achieve a lot. This time a new consulate will be opening. We have one request if there can be a cultural centre here." (ANI)