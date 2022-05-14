Sunil Jakhar 'an asset worth his weight in gold': Navjot Sidhu says Congress...

Ex-Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu reacted sharply Saturday to colleague Sunil Jakhar's resignation, saying any differences could be resolved at the table. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu described Jakhar as an 'asset' and said, "The Congress should not lose Sunil K Jakhar... (he) is an asset worth his weight in gold …. Any differences can be resolved on the table."

Earlier today Jakhar dropped a bombshell, announcing on a Facebook Live post that he had quit. Jakhar, who had also served as the party's Punjab unit president, said, "It is my parting gift to the party… Good luck and goodbye Congress."

Also Read| Sunil Jakhar quits Congress, offers praise (and warning) for Rahul Gandhi

He said Congress leaders sitting in Delhi had 'ruined the party in Punjab' and blamed senior leader Ambika Soni's statement on the 'repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister' for the party's disastrous showing in the February-March election.

However, Jakhar did offer words of praise for Rahul Gandhi, urging him to retake control of the party (Gandhi was Congress president but quit after poor results in the 2019 general election) and distance himself from sycophants.

The congress should not loose #sunilkjakhar …. Is an asset worth his weight in gold …. Any differences can be resolved on the table — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 14, 2022

Before his Facebook Live, Jakhar removed all Congress references from his social media handles.

Jakhar was among the front-runners for Punjab chief minister last year after Amarinder Singh quit post and party following a massive row with Sidhu. However, the GOP opted for Charanjit Singh Channi after Ambika Soni, to whom the post was offered, suggested a Sikh face should be CM.

Also Read| Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar's outburst in parting shot: ‘Good luck…’

Earlier, Jakhar had also criticised Channi, calling him a 'liability' and also blaming him for the loss.

In April, the Congress removed Sunil Jakhar from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities.

Jakhar had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice on April 11.

However, he chose not to reply to the Congress disciplinary committee panel.

His resignation comes as the Congress' Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan enters its second day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON