Sunny Leone gets monthly grant under Chhattisgarh govt scheme. But there's a twist

A man in Chhattisgarh allegedly opened an account in the name of actress Sunny Leone and also managed to illegally take the ₹1,000 monthly deposit meant for women under the ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’. The man responsible for opening and operating an account in the name of actor Sunny Leone has been identified as Virendra Joshi(Girish Srivastav)

The scheme, introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, provides ₹1,000 every month to married women in Chhattisgarh. It was recently discovered that one of the accounts receiving this money was listed under the name of Sunny Leone.

The man responsible for opening and operating this account has been identified as Virendra Joshi, according to an NDTV report, which also mentioned that a case is being filed against him and that officials in charge of verifying beneficiaries are also being investigated.

The fraud was uncovered in Talur village, located in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

District collector Haris S has reportedly instructed the Women and Child Development Department to conduct a thorough investigation and freeze the bank account to recover the funds.

The revelation led to a war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with the state president of the latter, Deepak Baij, has claimed that over 50 per cent of the beneficiaries of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana are fake.

BJP, Congress spar over fraud

In response, BJP leader and deputy chief minister Arun Sao accused the Congress of being upset that women in the state are now receiving the monthly assistance that the Congress failed to provide during its previous term.

In another incident, an image of a student's examination form in Bihar went viral, featuring names of the student's parents inspired by Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone. However, the name Emraan was misspelt as “Emran Hasmi”.

The examination form, dated 2017-2020, claimed that the student was an alumnus of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University during that period. The image was shared on Instagram by the account Rare Indian Images, accompanied by the simple caption, “Bollywood.”

The post has amassed over lakhs of likes, attracting a myriad of humorous reactions from users. Read more here

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.