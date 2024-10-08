Did a student list ‘Emraan Hashmi’ and ‘Sunny Leone’ as parents on exam form? ‘Bihar never disappoints,’ says internet

Social media has long been a hub for humorous memes, images, and clips that entertain viewers for hours on end. Recently, an image of a student's examination form became viral, leaving many in stitches. The standout feature of this photo is names of the student's parents, which he whimsically chose to be inspired by Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone. However, the name Emraan was misspelt as “Emran Hasmi,” adding an extra layer of amusement to the situation. A Bihar student’s exam form went viral for naming parents after Bollywood stars, sparking laughs online.(Instagram/indianrareimages)

(Also read: Man vlogs on IAF helicopter’s emergency landing in flooded Bihar, internet calls it 'ultimate reporting)

Kundan’s examination form, dated 2017-2020, claims that he was an alumnus of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University during that period. The image was shared on Instagram by the account Rare Indian Images, accompanied by the simple caption, “Bollywood.”

The post has amassed over two lakh likes, attracting a myriad of humorous reactions from users.

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post.

Check out the post here:

Reaction from the internet

In the comment section one user wrote, “Kundan clearly knows how to make a statement!” while another remarked, “This is the Bollywood twist we didn’t know we needed!”

Many found themselves recalling similar instances, with a commenter saying, “I thought I’d seen it all, but this takes the cake!” Others playfully suggested Kundan should consider a career in filmmaking, with one user commenting, “Forget education; this guy should write scripts!” Amid the laughter, a user acknowledged the creativity, stating, “This is what happens when you mix Bollywood and bureaucracy!”

(Also read: Man does push-ups on moving bike in viral videos, Bihar police responds)

A similar incident from earlier this year

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a Bollywood star has made an unexpected appearance on an examination document. In February this year, a viral photograph featured actor Sunny Leone’s name on an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination. This admit card displayed Leone’s name alongside two pictures of the actor, and the examination centre was noted as Kannauj’s Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) responded to the situation, clarifying that the admit card was fake. Officials revealed that a candidate had uploaded incorrect photographs during the application process. Following complaints, the recruitment board promptly rectified the issue by replacing the incorrect images with blank photo sections.