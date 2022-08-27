Supertech twin towers set to be demolished tomorrow, final check ups on

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 27, 2022 03:01 PM IST

The impact of the demolition is likely to be maximum in and around the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies.

 A view of Supertech Twin Tower ahead of its demolition at Sector 93A, in Noida, (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida in Uttar Pradesh will take place Sunday and final checks on the explosives and others arrangements are underway, news agency PTI said citing project officials. Almost all work related to placement and connecting of explosives has been completed. The only element remaining is interconnecting the twin towers and placing a 100-meter-long cable from the structures to the detonator, officials said.

The demolition will take place at 2.30 pm. According to the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, over 3,500 kg of explosives will be used to raze the 100-meter tall twin towers.

The impact of the demolition is likely to be maximum in and around the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies; over 5,000 people from these areas will be evacuated.

Authorities said emergency services - such as fire tenders and ambulances - will be deployed on the road behind the park in front of the twin towers during the demolition process.

In addition, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway that is close to the twin towers will be shut for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm. Traffic will be diverted and Google Maps will have updated feeds for re-routed and real-time traffic situations.

(With PTI inputs)

