Tue, Nov 11, 2025
Supporters of rival parties clash near in Bihar's Nawada, vehicle damaged

PTI
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Police said that the damaged vehicle is a private one and has nothing to do with poll duty.

A minor clash took place between supporters of different political parties near a booth in Warisaliganj area in Bihar's Nawada district during the final phase of voting on Tuesday.

A security personnel stands guard at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. (Photo for representation)(PTI)
A security personnel stands guard at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. (Photo for representation)(PTI)

Speaking to PTI, Nawada Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman said, "A minor clash took place between supporters of different political parties around 1.5 km away from the polling booth. Officials concerned and security personnel are at the spot and they are looking into the matter. The situation in the area is completely under control and voting is underway smoothly."

He said that rumours that a government vehicle engaged in poll duty has been damaged are completely baseless and claimed that the damaged vehicle is a private one and has nothing to do with poll duty.

A video purportedly showing the clash has gone viral on social media. In the video, a person was heard saying that he was beaten by his opponents for not casting a vote in favour of a particular party.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Polling was underway at a moderate pace across 122 assembly constituencies of Bihar, where 14.55 per cent of the 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise till 9 am on Tuesday to decide the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
