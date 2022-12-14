Supreme Court allows Goa request to carry out mine dumping activities

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the Goa government to carry out mine dumping activities in the state on the condition that the government adheres to the recommendations of a six-member expert committee in this connection.

“We allow the state to carry out mine dumping activities, subject to the conditions made in the recommendations of the Expert Committee.,” a bench of justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath said on Tuesday.

The Pramod Sawant government in Goa had asked the top court to relax the bar on iron ore mining, saying it was the main source of livelihood for the people. “From the year 2012, all mining operations in the state of Goa have been stalled barring the period of September 2015 to March 2018. This has resulted in serious economic crisis, as also the sustenance of mining dependent persons,” the state government said.

Additional solicitor general KM Nataraj appearing for Goa urged the court to permit dump mining activities subject to the safeguards recommended by the committee.

Goa has several mining dumps scattered around the countryside, essentially comprising waste earth and rock covering a mineral deposit that was rejected by miners who, in the past were only interested in the higher-grade ore located deeper underneath the opencast pits. These dumps are located on public and private land.

Sawant last year said an estimated 10 to 20 million metric tonnes of low-grade iron ore was lying at different locations outside the mining leases and could sustain mining activity in Goa for the next four to five years. Goa’s mining sector contributed about 15-16% to Goa’s GDP in 2011-12 but now accounts for just 2%.

The expert committee’s report of April 2015 recommended that dumps which are stabilized, covered with vegetation and located in lease areas, which do not contribute to the degradation of surrounding ecosystems, may be permitted for dump mining only after the existing ore is exhausted in a particular lease and subject to all clearances including environmental and forest clearances and an approved mining plan.

The miners’ association in Goa, who were present at Tuesday’s hearing, favoured resuming mining on the grounds that the restrictions caused a loss of ₹3,400 crore to the exchequer and affected 60,000 people dependent on mining for a livelihood.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for workers in these mines and demanded part wages for the period when they were unemployed should be paid.

As there was no opposition to the state’s application, the same was allowed and other issues were kept pending to be considered at a later date.

.