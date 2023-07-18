Security forces blame local Manipur media

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Manipur government to go back to the state high court with its grievances against an order to restore limited internet connectivity in the riot-hit state.

On July 7, the high court had directed the state government to carry out physical trials to check the feasibility of providing internet services while ensuring security and property of citizens (PTI)

Refusing to interfere with a July 7 Manipur high court order, the top court gave the state government the liberty to apprise the former of the difficulties faced by it in implementing the judicial directives.

“You can present before the high court the difficulties that may arise with the restoration of the internet. We are not going to get into the merits. Let the high court look into your grievances,” a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud told solicitor general Tushar Mehta.

Mehta, representing Manipur, highlighted the risk of misuse of social media that may create further violence in the restive state. The bench, which included justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, however, asked Mehta to make all submissions before the high court where the matter is pending.

While hearing a bundle of petitions demanding restoration of internet services, the high court had said: “In the case of Fibre To The Home (FTTH) connections, internet service can be provided by the home department on a case-to-case basis” after ensuring compliance of the safeguards suggested by the committee.

The 12-member expert committee, appointed by the high court to look into the issue, had earlier stated that internet services could be provided through broadband connections, either through Internet Leased Line (ILL) or FTTH by ensuring “static IP, banning of Wi fi/Hotspots from any of the routers or system, blocking of social media websites and VPNs at the local level, removal of VPN software from the system and prohibiting installation of new software by any user and enforcing physical monitoring by the concerned authority/ officials.”

The ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed 142 lives till July 4, the state government informed the Supreme Court on July 10 by filing an updated status report, which disclosed that the majority of fatalities occurred in the valley districts as the state still reels under ethnic tensions. Only 181 people have been arrested so far, while 6,745 people were put under preventive detention, the report added.

