Supreme Court approves country’s first night safari in UP's Lucknow

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its nod for establishing the country’s first night safari at Lucknow’s Kukrail Reserve Forest and directed the state to comply with all conditions imposed by various statutory authorities along with prior clearances before starting the work.

The court allowed the state to proceed with the project as per the CEC recommendations. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

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The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant passed the order on an application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government after obtaining the opinion of the expert body, Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which granted conditional approval for the project.

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The UP government had obtained approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and the ministry of environment forests and climate change (MoEFCC) and was awaiting the court’s nod since an order of February 19, 2024 passed by the court mandates that no final approval shall be granted for establishment of any zoo or safari without prior permission of the court.

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{{^usCountry}} The court bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said, “The state has agreed to abide by all conditions recommended by the CEC. In view of the fact that the CZA and MoEFCC have granted approval for establishment of night safari, we allow the present application.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said, “The state has agreed to abide by all conditions recommended by the CEC. In view of the fact that the CZA and MoEFCC have granted approval for establishment of night safari, we allow the present application.” {{/usCountry}}

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The court allowed the state to proceed with the project as per the CEC recommendations and directed the CEC Member- Secretary to conduct periodic visits and submit reports. “Any breach of conditions will be viewed seriously,” the bench said.