Collegium aims for a diverse bench, to make SC ‘people-centric’: CJI Chandrachud

One of the main missions of the Supreme Court collegium in appointing judges is to ensure diversity and make the top court a “people-centric court”, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

Speaking at a ceremony to facilitate new Supreme Court judges Ujjal Bhuyan and SV Bhatti, chief justice Chandrachud emphasised that the appointment of the two judges reaffirms that the Supreme Court is not the court of just New Delhi or Maharashtra.

“This is the Supreme Court of India. Our aim here is make sure that it reflects the diversity of India. This has been one of the missions of the collegium...to ensure that we represent the richness and diversity of India,” he said.

Although many people have been critical of the Supreme Court for being a poly vocal court, there is a bright side to how judges are appointed in the top court, the chief justice said. “The reason we are poly vocal is because no two judges are similar. Here, a judge from Maharashtra and another from West Bengal sit together on a bench to decide a matter from Haryana,” he said. “This is the true essence of the Supreme Court. Each judge brings their own unique experience to the table.”

Diversity on the bench is required to earn the trust of people, chief justice Chandrachud highlighted. “People will start trusting the judiciary only when they see a reflection of themselves in the people who dispense justice.”

At the event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, the chief justice also spoke about the significance of solidarity between the bar and bench for the cause of the common man. “We stand together for one cause irrespective of religion, language, caste, affiliation...in the mission to render justice to common citizens. We are tied together in the noble object of furthering the cause of justice, whether we are members of the bar, whether we are judges,” he underscored.

The collegium to appoint Supreme Court judges comprises the chief justice and the four next most senior judges in the apex court.

The Union government had on July 12 notified the appointment of justices Bhuyan and Bhatti, a week after the Supreme Court collegium made its recommendation for their elevation. When the collegium made the recommendations on July 5, justice Bhuyan was serving as chief justice of Telangana high court and justice Bhatti was chief justice of Kerala high court.

Justice Bhuyan’s parent high court is Gauhati, while justice Bhatti is from Andhra Pradesh high court. Their elevation as judges in the top court gave representation to their respective parent high courts.

“During his long tenure as a judge of the high court, Mr Justice Bhuyan has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law. He has acquired specialisation and domain knowledge in the law of taxation,” the collegium’s resolution on July 5 had said.

About justice Bhatti, the collegium said that apart from according representation to Andhra Pradesh, his appointment will provide a value addition in terms of his acquired knowledge and experience.

In making the recommendations of names to the Union government, the collegium is supposed to take into account a variety of factors, including all-India seniority of judges, merit and integrity, representation of high courts, regional representation and diversity.

The judges’ selection body in the apex court also considers appointing persons from marginalised and backward segments of society and focuses on gender diversity and representation of minorities.

