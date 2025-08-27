Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of 14 high court judges: Full list

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday reportedly recommended transferring 14 high court judges to other courts. The SC collegium reportedly recommended transferring 14 high court judges.(HT_PRINT)

The list of judges and the respective high courts they were proposed to be transferred to was published after meetings held on August 25 and 26, LiveLaw reported.

Here's the full list:

Atul Shreedharan (from Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh high court)

Sanjay Agrawal (from Chhattisgarh to Allahabad high court)

J Nisha Banu (from Madras to Kerala high court)

Avneesh Jhingan (from Rajasthan to Delhi high court)

Arun Monga (from Delhi to Rajasthan high court)

Sanjay Kumar Singh (from Allahabad to Patna high court)

Rohit Ranjan Agarwal (from Allahabd to Calcutta high court)

Manavendranath Roy (from Gujarat, repatriated to Andhra Pradesh high court)

Donadi Ramesh (from Allahabad, repatriated to Andhra Pradesh high court)

Sandeep Natvarlal Bhatt (from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh high court)

Chandrasekharan Sudha (from Kerala to Delhi high court)

Tara Vitasta Ganju (from Delhi to Karnataka high court)

Subhendu Samanta (from Calcutta to Andhra Pradesh high court).

Meanwhile, lawyers at the Gujarat high court have reportedly decided to abstain from work over Justice Bhatt's transfer proposal.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association on Tuesday passed a resolution in this regard, and by then, there was no official communication about the judge's transfer, reported news agency PTI.

"It has been decided unanimously that the members of the Bar will abstain from work with immediate effect," stated the resolution. "Justice Bhatt has been proposed to be transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. We are opposed to it, and have decided to abstain from work to register our protest," president Brijesh Trivedi reportedly said.

The SC collegium's latest proposals come days after it recommended elevating Bombay high court chief justice Alok Aradhe and Patna high court chief justice Vipul M Pancholi to the apex court.