Supreme Court declines interim relief to slain gangster Jeeva's wife

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any urgent order on a plea filed by the wife of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, seeking protection from arrest in a criminal case lodged against her in Uttar Pradesh. Additional advocate general Garima Prashad informed the bench that Payal chose not to attend the funeral of her husband despite the state’s undertaking to the court a day ago that she would not be arrested (ANI)

A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal took note of the submissions of the state government that Jeeva’s funeral was performed on Thursday and that his son attended the last rites while the slain gangster’s wife, Payal Maheshwari, chose to stay away.

While Payal’s lawyer urged the bench to examine her plea for protection against arrest, the bench declined to entertain her plea, saying the petitioner was granted an urgent hearing only in view of the impending funeral of her husband.

“The stand is continuously shifting...let the matter be listed after vacation. There is no urgency for a hearing during the vacation,” added the bench.

Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, its additional advocate general Garima Prashad informed the bench that Payal chose not to attend the funeral of her husband despite the state’s undertaking to the court a day ago that she would not be arrested. “She is the leader of the gang. Her husband was lodged in jail, but she is running the gang from outside,” Prashad said.

Jeeva was shot dead in Lucknow Civil Court on Wednesday. Jeeva, 48, had been accused in several criminal cases, including the murder of two BJP leaders, Brahm Dutt Dwivedi and Krishna Nand Rai. While he was convicted in the 1997 murder case of Dwivedi, he was acquitted in the 2005 murder of Rai.