Jeeva’s wife was on the run in Gangsters Act case lodged in Muzaffarnagar

Slain gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva’s wife Payal Maheshwari, along with another woman, was on the run after the duo was booked under the U.P. Gangsters Act by the Muzaffarnagar district police two months ago. The scene outside the Lucknow court premises after the killing of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In April this year, the police sealed a commercial complex in Muzaffarnagar in the name of Jeeva’s wife under provisions of Gangsters Act.

Another police official aware of the case against Payal said the then Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav had initiated the proceedings against Jeeva, his wife and gang members and got the gang registered in police records around two years ago.

He said the proceedings were initiated after a local trader lodged an FIR against nine people, including Jeeva and his wife, accusing them of demanding extortion at Nai Mandi police station. He said the Gangsters Act case was also filed against them in the same connection in April 2023.

He said four accused in the case, including Amit Maheshwari, Sachin Agarwal, Shubham Bansal and Praveen Mittal, were arrested after the Gangsters Act was involved against Jeeva’s gang members. Another accused Shanky Mittal surrendered in court later while one Amit Goyal procured a stay on his arrest from the Allahabad High Court. The two remaining accused, Jeeva’s wife Payal Maheshwari and Anuradha Maheshwari, are still on the run.

His other family members, including his mother Kunti Maheshwari, his three sons and daughter stay at the residence of his late father Om Prakash Maheshwari in Prempuri locality under the Muzaffaranagar city police limits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rohit Kumar Singh Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues ...view detail